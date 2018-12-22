The SynFormed 1965
The Syn
1965
The Syn Biography (Wikipedia)
The Syn are an English band that were active from 1965 to 1967, and then reunited as a progressive rock band in 2004. The band was founded by Steve Nardelli, Chris Squire, Andrew Pryce Jackman, Martyn Adelman and John Painter. Chris Welch, in his book, Close to the Edge: The Story of Yes wrote, "The Syn were very similar to Yes in fact. It was very much a precursor of Yes."
The Syn Tracks
14 Hour Technicolour Dream
The Syn
14 Hour Technicolour Dream
14 Hour Technicolour Dream
Grounded
The Syn
Grounded
Grounded
Flowerman
The Syn
Flowerman
Flowerman
Merry-Go-Round
The Syn
Merry-Go-Round
Merry-Go-Round
