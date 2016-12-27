Max SchönherrBorn 23 November 1903. Died 13 December 1984
Max Schönherr
1903-11-23
Max Schönherr Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Schönherr (23 November 1903 – 13 December 1984) was an Austrian composer, arranger and conductor.
Max Schönherr Tracks
Marche militaire No.1 in D major (D.733) [orig. for piano duet]
Franz Schubert
Spharenklange, Op 235
Orchester der Wiener Volksoper
