Biography (Wikipedia)
The Brian Jonestown Massacre is an American musical project and band led by Anton Newcombe. It was formed in San Francisco in 1990.
The group was the subject of the 2004 documentary film Dig!, and have gained media notoriety for their tumultuous working relationships as well as the erratic behavior of Newcombe. The collective has released seventeen albums, five compilation albums, five live albums, thirteen EPs, sixteen singles as well as two various-artist compilation albums to date.
The bandname is a portmanteau of deceased Rolling Stones member Brian Jones and the 1978 Jonestown Massacre.
Tracks
Anemone
Forgotten Graves
Who (Radio 1 Session, 25 Oct 1998)
Feel It (Radio 1 Session, 25 Oct 1998)
Hide And Seek (Radio 1 Session, 25 Oct 1998)
Bonbon
Hold That Thought
Melody's Actual Echo Chamber
Psychic Lips
(David Bowie I Love You) Since I Was Six
Swallow Tail (6 Music Session)
Anenome
Wisdom
Dont Get Lost
You Look Great When I'm F***ed Up
Memphis Sound
Goodbye (Butterfly)
Third World Pyramid
Good Mourning
Government Beard
The Sun Ship
Fingertips
Bout de Doights
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T09:29:26
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
