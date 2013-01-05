SlaraffenlandFormed 2002
Slaraffenland is an experimental pop music band from Copenhagen, Denmark. Their sound is a mixture of many different styles, including post-rock, experimental rock, noise pop, and freeform jazz. They self-released an album and an EP under their own label, "Honningmand Records". Their second album Private Cinema was released in 2007. The band's third studio album, entitled We're on Your Side was released on September 15, 2009.
By the band's own account their name means "The Land of Milk and Honey" in Danish, though the "Land of Cockaigne" is a technically more accurate translation.
