Catherine Ennis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/381e2257-a84e-4921-9567-bacd2734daca
Catherine Ennis Tracks
Sort by
Chorale Prelude: Valet will ich dir geben BWV 736
Johann Sebastian Bach
Chorale Prelude: Valet will ich dir geben BWV 736
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Chorale Prelude: Valet will ich dir geben BWV 736
Last played on
Toccata
Eugène Gigout
Toccata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toccata
Last played on
Le coucou (Harpsichord Suite No 3 in E minor)
Louis-Claude Daquin
Le coucou (Harpsichord Suite No 3 in E minor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le coucou (Harpsichord Suite No 3 in E minor)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efgzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-26T09:37:25
26
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erfc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-25T09:37:25
25
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Catherine Ennis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist