N'Dea Davenport Born 6 May 1966
N’Dea Davenport
1966-05-06
N'Dea Davenport Biography
N'Dea Davenport (born May 6, 1966) is a Grammy nominated American recording artist, songwriter, dancer, performer and producer. She was the lead vocalist in the UK acid jazz band, The Brand New Heavies and made pioneering contributions to the genre of acid jazz.
N'Dea Davenport Tracks
Trust Me (feat. N'Dea Davenport)
Guru
Trust Me (feat. N’Dea Davenport)
Trust Me (feat. N'Dea Davenport)
Last played on
Last played on
Oh Mother Earth (Embrace)
N’Dea Davenport
Oh Mother Earth (Embrace)
Oh Mother Earth (Embrace)
Last played on
Oh Mother Earth
N’Dea Davenport
Oh Mother Earth
Oh Mother Earth
Last played on
