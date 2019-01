N'Dea Davenport (born May 6, 1966) is a Grammy nominated American recording artist, songwriter, dancer, performer and producer. She was the lead vocalist in the UK acid jazz band, The Brand New Heavies and made pioneering contributions to the genre of acid jazz.

