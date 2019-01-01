Ayah Marar (Arabic: آية مرار‎; born 20 September 1980) is a Jordanian singer-songwriter, producer, DJ, performer, radio show host, writer, poet, model, entrepreneur and label owner based full-time in London. She has been featured as a vocalist or writer on music from British artists including Calvin Harris, DJ Fresh, Camo & Krooked, Bassline Smith and Jack Peñate.