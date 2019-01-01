Ayah MararUK-based pop/soul singer-songwriter. Born 20 September 1980
Ayah Marar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6jt.jpg
1980-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3813a063-9d78-435e-afde-e996053dcc65
Ayah Marar Biography (Wikipedia)
Ayah Marar (Arabic: آية مرار; born 20 September 1980) is a Jordanian singer-songwriter, producer, DJ, performer, radio show host, writer, poet, model, entrepreneur and label owner based full-time in London. She has been featured as a vocalist or writer on music from British artists including Calvin Harris, DJ Fresh, Camo & Krooked, Bassline Smith and Jack Peñate.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ayah Marar Tracks
Sort by
Thinking About You (feat. Ayah Marar)
Calvin Harris
Thinking About You (feat. Ayah Marar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lq6r0.jpglink
Thinking About You (feat. Ayah Marar)
Last played on
Thinking About You (feat. Ayah Marar)
Calvin Harris
Thinking About You (feat. Ayah Marar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6g1.jpglink
Thinking About You (feat. Ayah Marar)
Last played on
Space Between (feat. Ayah Marar)
Apex
Space Between (feat. Ayah Marar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jt.jpglink
Space Between (feat. Ayah Marar)
Last played on
Stay With Me
LA Riots
Stay With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jt.jpglink
Stay With Me
Last played on
The Fall
Calyx & TeeBee
The Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6gr.jpglink
The Fall
Last played on
Too Much Vs Thinking About You (feat. Ayah Marar)
Ayah Marar
Too Much Vs Thinking About You (feat. Ayah Marar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jt.jpglink
Too Much Vs Thinking About You (feat. Ayah Marar)
Last played on
Flashback (feat. Ayah Marar)
Calvin Harris
Flashback (feat. Ayah Marar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv562.jpglink
Flashback (feat. Ayah Marar)
Last played on
Kill The Silence (feat. Ayah Marah)
The Prototypes
Kill The Silence (feat. Ayah Marah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww6lp.jpglink
Kill The Silence (feat. Ayah Marah)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Unstoppable (Metrik Remix)
Ayah Marar
Unstoppable (Metrik Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jt.jpglink
Unstoppable (Metrik Remix)
Last played on
Unstoppable (Metrik Remix)
Ayah Marar
Unstoppable (Metrik Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jt.jpglink
Playlists featuring Ayah Marar
Ayah Marar Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist