De LuxPost-disco dance-punk
De Lux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p030vmdt.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38128b63-0557-4d63-82e8-c1f7474acdd1
De Lux Biography (Wikipedia)
De Lux is a Los Angeles-based post-disco musical duo consisting of Sean Guerin and Isaac Franco. Guerin and Franco began creating music together at the age of 15. As of 2017, the group is signed to Innovative Leisure. The band released their first album, Voyage, in 2014. It was praised by Paul Lester as not having "a bad track". In 2015, Generation was released and the group promoted the album through appearances in the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Panorama Fest in New York City.
Their song "Moments" was featured in the movie Paper Towns.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
De Lux Tracks
Sort by
Stratosphere Girl (feat. Mark Stewart)
De Lux
Stratosphere Girl (feat. Mark Stewart)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vmdt.jpglink
Stratosphere Girl (feat. Mark Stewart)
Last played on
875 Dollars (Radio Edit)
De Lux
875 Dollars (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vmdt.jpglink
875 Dollars (Radio Edit)
Last played on
875 Dollars
De Lux
875 Dollars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rqkdf.jpglink
875 Dollars
Last played on
Oh Man The Future (Daniel.T. Remix)
De Lux
Oh Man The Future (Daniel.T. Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vmdt.jpglink
Oh Man The Future (Daniel.T. Remix)
Last played on
LA Threshold
De Lux
LA Threshold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vmdt.jpglink
LA Threshold
Last played on
Oh Man The Future
De Lux
Oh Man The Future
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vzyvq.jpglink
Oh Man The Future
Last played on
Someday Now
De Lux
Someday Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vmdt.jpglink
Someday Now
Last played on
Centre Of L.U.B
De Lux
Centre Of L.U.B
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vmdt.jpglink
Centre Of L.U.B
Last played on
Simba Simba Simba
De Lux
Simba Simba Simba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vmdt.jpglink
Simba Simba Simba
Last played on
When Your Life Feels Like A Loss
De Lux
When Your Life Feels Like A Loss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vmdt.jpglink
When Your Life Feels Like A Loss
Last played on
Playlists featuring De Lux
De Lux Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist