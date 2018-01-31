De Lux is a Los Angeles-based post-disco musical duo consisting of Sean Guerin and Isaac Franco. Guerin and Franco began creating music together at the age of 15. As of 2017, the group is signed to Innovative Leisure. The band released their first album, Voyage, in 2014. It was praised by Paul Lester as not having "a bad track". In 2015, Generation was released and the group promoted the album through appearances in the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Panorama Fest in New York City.

Their song "Moments" was featured in the movie Paper Towns.