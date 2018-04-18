Kendrick Lamar Biography (Wikipedia)
Kendrick Lamar Duckworth (born June 17, 1987) is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He is regarded as one of the most skillful and successful hip hop artists of his generation, with various media outlets branding him the "new king of hip hop".
Raised in Compton, California, Lamar embarked on his musical career as a teenager under the stage name K-Dot, releasing a mixtape that garnered local attention and led to his signing with indie record label Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). He began to gain recognition in 2010, after his first retail release, Overly Dedicated. The following year, he independently released his first studio album, Section.80, which included his debut single, "HiiiPoWeR". By that time, he had amassed a large online following and collaborated with several prominent hip hop artists, including The Game, Busta Rhymes, and Snoop Dogg. Lamar's major label debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, was released in 2012 by TDE, Aftermath, and Interscope Records to critical acclaim. It debuted at #2 on the US Billboard 200 and was later certified platinum by the RIAA. The record contained the top 40 singles "Swimming Pools (Drank)", "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe", and "Poetic Justice". His critically acclaimed third album To Pimp a Butterfly (2015) incorporated elements of funk, soul, jazz, and spoken word. It debuted atop the charts in the US and the UK, and won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album at the 58th ceremony. In 2016, Lamar released Untitled Unmastered, a collection of unreleased demos that originated during the recording sessions for Butterfly. He released his fourth album Damn in 2017 to further acclaim; its lead single "Humble" topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.
- Kendrick Lamarhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jj81x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jj81x.jpg2018-10-01T10:18:00.000ZHighlights of Kendrick Lamar's set at Reading + Leeds 2018https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06m4g4r
Kendrick Lamar
- The Last Poets want to work with Kendrick Lamarhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067mqtc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067mqtc.jpg2018-05-19T10:54:00.000ZThe godfathers of hip-hop, who have previously worked with artists including Chuck D and Common, say that they would welcome Kendrick Lamar with open arms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p067mqnm
The Last Poets want to work with Kendrick Lamar
- “It’s something that not only stands within this moment, it stands within time” – Kendrick Lamar on Black Pantherhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05z1h2k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05z1h2k.jpg2018-02-22T21:00:00.000ZKendrick talks to Clara about the impact of the film and curating the soundtrack.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05z1dtw
“It’s something that not only stands within this moment, it stands within time” – Kendrick Lamar on Black Panther
- “These words, these ideas, these albums all come from a single thought” - Kendrick Lamar on backstage rituals and inspirationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05z1kn1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05z1kn1.jpg2018-02-22T21:00:00.000ZClara Amfo catches up with Kendrick backstage to talk about how he prepares for his shows and where he finds inspiration.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05z1jzv
“These words, these ideas, these albums all come from a single thought” - Kendrick Lamar on backstage rituals and inspiration
- Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz on backstage festival areas, Kendrick Lamar and taking a bath with Grimmy!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h33jj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h33jj.jpg2018-02-13T10:49:00.000ZThe Fall Out Boy bassist chats to Grimmy following the announcement of his band’s headline slot at Reading + Leeds.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05y0hwy
Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz on backstage festival areas, Kendrick Lamar and taking a bath with Grimmy!
- The World Cup of Christmas Songs with Richard Osmanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rr73c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rr73c.jpg2017-12-23T09:00:00.000ZRichard Osman of Pointless discusses the merits of Christmas songs with Mary Anne Hobbs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rr0r7
The World Cup of Christmas Songs with Richard Osman
- Why were the best Christmas songs written decades ago?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rt2zp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rt2zp.jpg2017-12-23T09:00:00.000ZRichard Osman on how Slade and Wizzard made writing Christmas songs fashionable again.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rt1g7
Why were the best Christmas songs written decades ago?
- "Have faith in greatness" DJ Semtex on the Kendrick/U2 collaboration from DAMN.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br6j7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br6j7.jpg2017-04-15T10:16:00.000ZDJ Semtex presses play on the new album DAMN. from Kendrick Lamar.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0505n8g
"Have faith in greatness" DJ Semtex on the Kendrick/U2 collaboration from DAMN.
- Key Of Life : Kendrick Lamarhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wbrmn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wbrmn.jpg2015-07-05T06:00:00.000ZMary Anne has a fascinating and deeply personal interview with superstar Kendrick Lamar. Want to know what makes the great man tick? This is the place to find outhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02wbrmv
Key Of Life : Kendrick Lamar
- Flying Lotus interviews Kendrick Lamarhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nvl0n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nvl0n.jpg2015-04-10T12:30:00.000ZDuring his 'To Pimp A Butterfly' special, Flying Lotus speaks to Kendrick Lamar about the album, his influences and advice to upcoming artists.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02nvkcx
Flying Lotus interviews Kendrick Lamar
