Metal Allegiance is an American heavy metal supergroup, formed on Long Island, New York in 2014 by Mark Menghi (bass, songwriter) while recruiting David Ellefson (bass), Alex Skolnick (guitar) and Mike Portnoy (drums) shortly after. Though the group does not have an official lead singer, they usually hire guest musicians to contribute vocals to their studio and live activities. To date, Metal Allegiance has released two studio albums and one EP.