Metal AllegianceFormed July 2014
Metal Allegiance
2014-07
Metal Allegiance Biography (Wikipedia)
Metal Allegiance is an American heavy metal supergroup, formed on Long Island, New York in 2014 by Mark Menghi (bass, songwriter) while recruiting David Ellefson (bass), Alex Skolnick (guitar) and Mike Portnoy (drums) shortly after. Though the group does not have an official lead singer, they usually hire guest musicians to contribute vocals to their studio and live activities. To date, Metal Allegiance has released two studio albums and one EP.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Metal Allegiance Tracks
Iron Fist (feat. Troy Sanders)
Metal Allegiance
Iron Fist (feat. Troy Sanders)
Iron Fist (feat. Troy Sanders)
Last played on
Gift Of Pain
Metal Allegiance
Gift Of Pain
Gift Of Pain
Last played on
Dying Song
Metal Allegiance
Dying Song
Dying Song
Last played on
Can't Kill The Devil
Metal Allegiance
Can't Kill The Devil
