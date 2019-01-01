Kontrafakt is a Slovak hip hop group originating from Piešťany. On album Bozk na rozlúčku, Nate Dogg appeared on one track. They frequently appear at Hip Hop Kemp. In 2014 was released their 4th album ( Navždy ), which contain song produced by DJ Premier named O5 S5. On last album appeared names as Separ, Ektor, DJ Wich, Maiky Beatz, Laris Diam.