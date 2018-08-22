Nu:ToneDrum and bass producer Dan Gresham
Nu:Tone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2bg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/380e2880-567d-4991-a9b5-93a07e428652
Nu:Tone Biography (Wikipedia)
Nu:Tone (real name Dan Gresham) is a drum and bass artist on the Hospital Records label.
Nu:Tone Tracks
Do It/Feel It
Nu:Tone
Do It/Feel It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Do It/Feel It
Last played on
Our House (Calibre Remix)
Nu:Tone
Our House (Calibre Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Our House (Calibre Remix)
Last played on
Say That You'll
Nu:Tone
Say That You'll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Say That You'll
Rolling In The Deep (Nu:Tone remix)
Adele
Rolling In The Deep (Nu:Tone remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038mj9d.jpglink
Rolling In The Deep (Nu:Tone remix)
Warehouse Days
Nu:Tone
Warehouse Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Warehouse Days
Merk
Nu:Tone
Merk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Merk
Lightning
Nu:Tone
Lightning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Lightning
Feel It
Nu:Tone
Feel It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Feel It
Walk (Nu:Tone remix)
Kwabs
Walk (Nu:Tone remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lg3kt.jpglink
Walk (Nu:Tone remix)
Last played on
System
Nu:Tone
System
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
System
Last played on
Missing Link (Marlena Shaw - California Soul Acapella)
Nu:Tone
Missing Link (Marlena Shaw - California Soul Acapella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Cold (feat. Arnold Jarvis)
Nu:Tone
Cold (feat. Arnold Jarvis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Cold (feat. Arnold Jarvis)
Last played on
Sunshine (NuTone Remix)
TIEKS
Sunshine (NuTone Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045pfdz.jpglink
Sunshine (NuTone Remix)
Last played on
Crosstalk
Nu:Tone
Crosstalk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Crosstalk
Last played on
The Boy Who Lost His Smile
Nu:Tone
The Boy Who Lost His Smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
The Boy Who Lost His Smile
Last played on
Breathless
Nu:Tone
Breathless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Breathless
Last played on
System (Acapella) (feat. Natalie Williams)
Nu:Tone
System (Acapella) (feat. Natalie Williams)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
System (Acapella) (feat. Natalie Williams)
Last played on
Back 2 U (Pola & Bryson Bootleg)
Nu:Tone
Back 2 U (Pola & Bryson Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Back 2 U (Pola & Bryson Bootleg)
Last played on
Til Dawn
Nu:Tone
Til Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Til Dawn
Last played on
Deep Inside
Nu:Tone
Deep Inside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Deep Inside
Last played on
Runaway (Nu:Tone Remix)
Utah Jazz
Runaway (Nu:Tone Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841tb.jpglink
Runaway (Nu:Tone Remix)
Oneroa
Nu:Tone
Oneroa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Oneroa
Dreams Of You (feat. Logistics)
Nu:Tone
Dreams Of You (feat. Logistics)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Dreams Of You (feat. Logistics)
System Acapella
Nu:Tone
System Acapella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
System Acapella
Last played on
Tides (feat. Lea Lea)
Nu:Tone
Tides (feat. Lea Lea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Tides (feat. Lea Lea)
Last played on
System (Matrix & Futurebound Remix)
Natalie Williams
System (Matrix & Futurebound Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
System (Matrix & Futurebound Remix)
Last played on
Battle Theme
Nu:Tone
Battle Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Battle Theme
Cannibals
Dynamite MC
Cannibals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9t77.jpglink
Cannibals
Change
Nu:Tone
Change
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Change
Tides (feat. Lea Lea)
Nu:Tone
Tides (feat. Lea Lea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2bg.jpglink
Tides (feat. Lea Lea)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
9
Mar
2019
Nu:Tone, Kings Of The Rollers, Camo & Krooked, S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, London Elektricity, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, Dillinja, Bryan Gee, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Logistics, Makoto, Bou, Stompz, Etherwood, Keeno, Whiney, Lakeway, Sweetpea, Constrict, Dynamite MC, Carasel, Degs, Daxta MC, Inja, SP:MC, IC3, MC Texas, Ruthless Mc, MC Tempza and Remidy MC
Motion, Bristol, UK
