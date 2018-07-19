Leslie SaronyBorn 22 January 1897. Died 12 February 1985
Leslie Sarony
1897-01-22
Leslie Sarony Biography (Wikipedia)
Leslie Sarony (born Leslie Legge Frye; 22 January 1897 – 12 February 1985) was a British entertainer, singer and songwriter.
Leslie Sarony Tracks
Jollity Farm
Leslie Sarony
Jollity Farm
Jollity Farm
The Old Sow
Leslie Sarony
The Old Sow
The Old Sow
Wheezy Anna
Leslie Sarony
Wheezy Anna
Wheezy Anna
Don't Be Cruel To A Vegetabuel
Leslie Sarony
Don't Be Cruel To A Vegetabuel
Don't Be Cruel To A Vegetabuel
Ain't It Grand To Be Bloomin Well Dead
Leslie Sarony
Ain't It Grand To Be Bloomin Well Dead
Ain't It Grand To Be Bloomin Well Dead
My Wife is on a Diet
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
My Wife is on a Diet
My Wife is on a Diet
My Wife Is On A Diet
Harry Hudson & His Melody Men & Leslie Sarony
My Wife Is On A Diet
My Wife Is On A Diet
Performer
I Like Riding On A Choo Choo
Leslie Sarony
I Like Riding On A Choo Choo
All By Yourself In The Moonlight
Leslie Sarony
All By Yourself In The Moonlight
All By Yourself In The Moonlight
Gorgonzola
Leslie Sarony
Gorgonzola
Gorgonzola
Out And About
Leslie Sarony
Out And About
Out And About
Ain't it grand to be bloomin' well dead – Part 1
Leslie Sarony
Ain't it grand to be bloomin' well dead – Part 1
Rhymes
Leslie Sarony
Rhymes
Rhymes
Hello, Who's Your Lady Friend?
Leslie Sarony
Hello, Who's Your Lady Friend?
Hello, Who's Your Lady Friend?
On Ilkla Moor Baht 'at
Leslie Sarony
On Ilkla Moor Baht 'at
On Ilkla Moor Baht 'at
