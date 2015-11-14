Jaffa Road
Jaffa Road
Jaffa Road are a Canadian world music group based in Toronto, Ontario. The band mixes ancient and original poetry in Hebrew, Spanish and English with belly dance rhythms, pulsating dub grooves, improvisations, and a global mix of instrumentation, including electronica and dub. The band was nominated for a 2010 Juno Award for their debut album Sunplace in the category World Music Album of the Year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
