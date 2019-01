Jaffa Road are a Canadian world music group based in Toronto, Ontario. The band mixes ancient and original poetry in Hebrew, Spanish and English with belly dance rhythms, pulsating dub grooves, improvisations, and a global mix of instrumentation, including electronica and dub. The band was nominated for a 2010 Juno Award for their debut album Sunplace in the category World Music Album of the Year.

