Terje Bjørklund Born 2 January 1945
Terje Bjørklund
1945-01-02
Terje Bjørklund Biography (Wikipedia)
Terje Bjørklund (born 2 January 1945 in Narvik, Norway) is a jazz pianist and composer. He was an active jazz pianist until approximately 1980. From then on he has concentrated on composing.
Terje Bjørklund Tracks
Sarek
Terje Bjørklund
Sarek
Sarek
Last played on
Maiden Voyage (feat. Terje Bjørklund, Svein Christiansen, Espen Rud & Jan Garbarek)
Karin Krog
Maiden Voyage (feat. Terje Bjørklund, Svein Christiansen, Espen Rud & Jan Garbarek)
Maiden Voyage (feat. Terje Bjørklund, Svein Christiansen, Espen Rud & Jan Garbarek)
Last played on
