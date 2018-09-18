Marie-Noelle de CallataÿSoprano
Marie-Noelle de Callataÿ
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3803cc5b-fab3-4675-874e-bba137ecd278
Tracks
Sort by
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 1
André Grétry
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99gw.jpglink
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 1
Librettist
Choir
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist