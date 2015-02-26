Tim FinnBorn 25 June 1952
Tim Finn
Brian Timothy "Tim" Finn (born 25 June 1952) is a New Zealand singer and musician. His musical career includes forming 1970s and 1980s New Zealand rock group Split Enz, a number of solo albums, temporary membership in his brother Neil's band Crowded House and joint efforts with Neil Finn as the Finn Brothers.
Carve You in Marble
Salt to the Sea
Astounding Moon
Resting Your Hand Lightly
Winter Light
Many's the Time
Resting
Riding the Wave
Unsinkable
Persuasion (feat Richard Thompson)
All I Ask
