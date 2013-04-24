SweetwaterLA 60s band. Formed 1968
Sweetwater
1968
Sweetwater Biography (Wikipedia)
Sweetwater was an American rock band originally from Los Angeles, California. They were the act scheduled to open the Woodstock Festival in 1969; however, due to being stopped by the police on their way to the festival, folksinger Richie Havens' trio (Daniel Ben Zebulon, percussion, Paul "Deano" Williams, guitar, backing vocals) performed first. Sweetwater performed next, becoming the first band to perform at the festival.
Sweetwater Tracks
Two Worlds
Sweetwater
Two Worlds
Two Worlds
Why Oh Why
Sweetwater
Why Oh Why
Why Oh Why
Whats Wrong ?
Sweetwater
Whats Wrong ?
Whats Wrong ?
Here we go again
Sweetwater
Here we go again
Here we go again
motherless child
Sweetwater
motherless child
motherless child
Look Out
Sweetwater
Look Out
Look Out
