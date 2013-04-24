Sweetwater was an American rock band originally from Los Angeles, California. They were the act scheduled to open the Woodstock Festival in 1969; however, due to being stopped by the police on their way to the festival, folksinger Richie Havens' trio (Daniel Ben Zebulon, percussion, Paul "Deano" Williams, guitar, backing vocals) performed first. Sweetwater performed next, becoming the first band to perform at the festival.