Roddy Frame (born 29 January 1964) is a Scottish singer-songwriter and musician. He was the founder of the 1980s new wave band Aztec Camera, and has undertaken a solo career since the dissolution of the band. In November 2013, journalist Brian Donaldson described Frame as: "Aztec Camera wunderkind-turned-elder statesman of intelligent, melodic, wistful Scotpop."

Since the end of the Aztec Camera project, Frame has released four solo albums, the last of which is the 2014 album Seven Dials.