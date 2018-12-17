Roddy FrameBorn 29 January 1964
Roddy Frame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwwl.jpg
1964-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37fc19c2-055d-4e3b-97b8-ae130a49566e
Roddy Frame Biography (Wikipedia)
Roddy Frame (born 29 January 1964) is a Scottish singer-songwriter and musician. He was the founder of the 1980s new wave band Aztec Camera, and has undertaken a solo career since the dissolution of the band. In November 2013, journalist Brian Donaldson described Frame as: "Aztec Camera wunderkind-turned-elder statesman of intelligent, melodic, wistful Scotpop."
Since the end of the Aztec Camera project, Frame has released four solo albums, the last of which is the 2014 album Seven Dials.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roddy Frame Performances & Interviews
- Roddy Frame on his new releasehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tlxy9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tlxy9.jpg2014-03-10T18:13:00.000ZMark and Stuart chat with Roddy Frame about his new release Forty Days Of Rain.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01tlxyr
Roddy Frame on his new release
- Roddy Frame talks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hmz9l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hmz9l.jpg2013-09-27T16:40:00.000ZRoddy Frame chats to Mark and Stuart about his 30th Anniversary High Land, Hard Rain tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01hmzdx
Roddy Frame talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
Roddy Frame Tracks
Sort by
Small World
Roddy Frame
Small World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Small World
Last played on
Surf
Roddy Frame
Surf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Surf
Last played on
Oblivious
Bernie Clarke
Oblivious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Oblivious
Last played on
Bigger Brighter Better
Roddy Frame
Bigger Brighter Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Bigger Brighter Better
Last played on
Reason For Living
Roddy Frame
Reason For Living
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Reason For Living
Last played on
Small World (Theme to Early Doors)
Roddy Frame
Small World (Theme to Early Doors)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Hymn To Grace
Roddy Frame
Hymn To Grace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Hymn To Grace
Last played on
White Pony
Roddy Frame
White Pony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
White Pony
Last played on
Killermont Street (Radio Session, 3rd Nov 2014)
Roddy Frame
Killermont Street (Radio Session, 3rd Nov 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
In My Life
Roddy Frame
In My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
In My Life
Last played on
The North Star
Roddy Frame
The North Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
The North Star
Last played on
Postcard
Roddy Frame
Postcard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Postcard
Last played on
Forty Days Of Rain
Roddy Frame
Forty Days Of Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Forty Days Of Rain
Last played on
Killermont Street (Session)
Roddy Frame
Killermont Street (Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Killermont Street (Session)
Last played on
Oblivious (Live Recording)
Roddy Frame
Oblivious (Live Recording)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Oblivious (Live Recording)
Last played on
THE COAST
Roddy Frame
THE COAST
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
THE COAST
Last played on
White Pony (Session)
Roddy Frame
White Pony (Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
White Pony (Session)
Last played on
Down the Dip (Session)
Roddy Frame
Down the Dip (Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Down the Dip (Session)
Last played on
Down The Dip -rx 3/11/14-Live Session
Roddy Frame
Down The Dip -rx 3/11/14-Live Session
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Killermont Street
Roddy Frame
Killermont Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Killermont Street
White Pony (6 Music Session, 9 Sep 2014)
Roddy Frame
White Pony (6 Music Session, 9 Sep 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwl.jpglink
Roddy Frame Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How did Paul Weller start his new album?
-
Paul Weller invites us to his Black Barn Studio: "Come round, I'll make the sandwiches"
-
6 Music artists choose their all-time favourite lyrics
-
Jo talks to Paul Weller about his first guitar, his first gig with The Jam and his love of memorabilia.
-
Later's 25th anniversary - the best bits
-
Paul Weller - My Ever Changing Moods in Radio 2's Piano Rooms
-
Can Paul Weller release whatever music he likes?
-
Is Paul Weller writing the next Bond Theme?
-
How a bad roof in Islington led Lloyd Cole to a life changing move to New York
-
*EXCLUSIVE* The Modfather Paul Weller tells Chris about his brand new single!
Back to artist