Scott HelmanBorn 1 October 1995
Scott Helman Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Helman (born October 1, 1995) is a Canadian singer-songwriter from Toronto. He released his début EP, Augusta, on October 14, 2014 on Warner Music Canada. His music has been described as landing somewhere between Vance Joy and Jeff Buckley.
