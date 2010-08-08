Bell & Spurling are an English comedy music duo, consisting of Martin Bell and Johnny Spurling. They formed in the 1990s, and are best known for the single, Sven, Sven, Sven, which reached number seven in the UK Singles Chart in October 2001. The song was inspired by the England football team's 5-1 victory against Germany, and contained recordings of Jonathan Pearce's commentary from that match. It mentions a number of contemporary England and German footballing figures and events, most notably Sven-Göran Eriksson, to whom the song title and refrain refer. They have recently started presenting their own radio show on Love Sport Radio every Saturday at midday called Bell & Spurling’s Comedy Countdown To Kick Off.