Bob Loyce Moore (born November 30, 1932) is an American session musician, orchestra leader, and bassist who was a member of the Nashville A-Team during the 1950s and 1960s. He performed on over 17,000 documented recording sessions, backing popular acts such as Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison. He is also the father of multi-instrumentalist R. Stevie Moore, who pioneered lo-fi music.