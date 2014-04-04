Child's Play (stylized as Child'ƨ Play) is a rock band from East Baltimore, Maryland. The group was formed in 1983 with Larry Hinshaw (lead vocals), Brian Jack (guitar), Phil Wiser (bass), Jimmy Shafer (guitar), and Chad Channing (drums). The group later evolved with the addition of Steve Albinak briefly before being permanently replaced by John Allen on drums and Nicky Kay on lead guitar. This lineup solidified and formed the basis of a surge in popularity through the Mid-Atlantic region during the mid-eighties, with constant touring and the release of their first EP, Ruff House, in 1986. The band was particularly popular in Baltimore rock venues such as Seagull Inn, Hammerjacks, and the Capricorn.

The band's lineup began to change when Phil Wiser left in 1987, resulting in the addition of Idzi on bass. Larry Hinshaw later left the band with Brian Jack stepping up to lead vocals. They recorded demos with Kim Fowley and Paul Lani before signing with Chrysalis Records in 1989. Their major label debut album, Rat Race, produced by Howard Benson, was released the following year. Also in 1990, they toured the United States, opening for Cold Sweat.