Richard LeveridgeEnglish singer and composer. Born 19 July 1670. Died 22 March 1758
Richard Leveridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1670-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37f3a123-ab07-4eaa-8b1e-365726ff362d
Richard Leveridge Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Leveridge (or Leueridge) (19 July 1670 – 22 March 1758) was an English bass singer of the London stage and a composer of baroque music, including many popular songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Leveridge Tracks
Sort by
The Roast Beef of Old England (excerpt)
Richard Leveridge
The Roast Beef of Old England (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Roast Beef of Old England (excerpt)
Performer
Last played on
The Roast Beef of Old England
Lucie Skeaping
The Roast Beef of Old England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Roast Beef of Old England
Last played on
The Roast Beef of Old England
Richard Leveridge
The Roast Beef of Old England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Roast Beef of Old England
Last played on
Back to artist