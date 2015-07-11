Paul TannerBorn 15 October 1917. Died 5 February 2013
Paul Tanner
1917-10-15
Paul Tanner Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Tanner (October 15, 1917 – February 5, 2013) was an American musician and a member of the Glenn Miller Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Tanner Tracks
I've Got a Girl In Kalamazoo
Ernie Caceres
I've Got a Girl In Kalamazoo
I've Got a Girl In Kalamazoo
The Red Sea of Mars
Paul Tanner
The Red Sea of Mars
The Red Sea of Mars
Holiday On Saturn
Paul Tanner
Holiday On Saturn
Holiday On Saturn
