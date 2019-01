Les Petits Chanteurs de Saint-Marc (English: The Little Singers of Saint Marc) is a children's choir, founded in September 1986 by Nicolas Porte. It is a mixed unit composed of seventy-five to eighty school-aged children from ten to fifteen years old. All are provided education from the Saint-Marc college in Lyon.

