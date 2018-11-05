Hans GálBorn 5 August 1890. Died 3 October 1987
Hans Gál
1890-08-05
Hans Gál Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans Gál OBE (5 August 1890 – 3 October 1987) was an Austrian-British composer, teacher and author.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hans Gal (1890-1987)
Donald Macleod and Kenneth Woods explore the life and prolific career of Hans Gal
Hans Gal (1890-1987)
Triptych, Op 100 (3rd mvt)
Hans Gál
Triptych, Op 100 (3rd mvt)
Triptych, Op 100 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Variations on a Viennese 'Heruigen' melody
Hans Gál
Variations on a Viennese 'Heruigen' melody
Variations on a Viennese 'Heruigen' melody
Ensemble
Last played on
Piano Concerto, Op 57 (1st mvt)
Hans Gál
Piano Concerto, Op 57 (1st mvt)
Piano Concerto, Op 57 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Last played on
Violin Sonatina No 1 in G major, Op 71 No 1
Hans Gál
Violin Sonatina No 1 in G major, Op 71 No 1
Violin Sonatina No 1 in G major, Op 71 No 1
Last played on
Last played on
Three Preludes Op.65
Hans Gál
Three Preludes Op.65
Three Preludes Op.65
Last played on
Variations on a Viennese Heurigen melody, Op 9
Hans Gál
Variations on a Viennese Heurigen melody, Op 9
Variations on a Viennese Heurigen melody, Op 9
Last played on
Last played on
3 Preludes Op.65 for piano
Hans Gál
3 Preludes Op.65 for piano
3 Preludes Op.65 for piano
Last played on
Serenade for string orchestra (Op.46)
Hans Gál
Serenade for string orchestra (Op.46)
Serenade for string orchestra (Op.46)
Last played on
Last played on
Concerto for Piano and Orchestra op 57 ii Adagio
Hans Gál
Concerto for Piano and Orchestra op 57 ii Adagio
Concerto for Piano and Orchestra op 57 ii Adagio
Orchestra
Last played on
Der Corregidor - Orchestral Suite
Hugo Wolf
Der Corregidor - Orchestral Suite
Der Corregidor - Orchestral Suite
Last played on
Last played on
3 Sketches for piano, Op. 7: III. Vivace
Hans Gál
3 Sketches for piano, Op. 7: III. Vivace
3 Sketches for piano, Op. 7: III. Vivace
Last played on
Last played on
Concertino for violin and string orchestra, Op 52
Hans Gál
Concertino for violin and string orchestra, Op 52
Concertino for violin and string orchestra, Op 52
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Cello Concerto, op.67 - 2nd mvt 'Andante'
Hans Gál
Cello Concerto, op.67 - 2nd mvt 'Andante'
Cello Concerto, op.67 - 2nd mvt 'Andante'
Last played on
Last played on
Piano Concerto Op.57 - iii) Allegretto vivace
Hans Gál
Piano Concerto Op.57 - iii) Allegretto vivace
Piano Concerto Op.57 - iii) Allegretto vivace
Performer
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Concerto for piano and orchestra, Op. 57
Hans Gál
Concerto for piano and orchestra, Op. 57
Concerto for piano and orchestra, Op. 57
Performer
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Improvisations, Variations and Finale on a theme by Mozart: Finale
Hans Gál
Improvisations, Variations and Finale on a theme by Mozart: Finale
Improvisations, Variations and Finale on a theme by Mozart: Finale
Last played on
Last played on
No. 2 Drei Skizzen: Lento e dolce
Hans Gál
No. 2 Drei Skizzen: Lento e dolce
No. 2 Drei Skizzen: Lento e dolce
Performer
Last played on
Cello Concerto Op.67
Raphael Wallfisch
Cello Concerto Op.67
Cello Concerto Op.67
Last played on
Drei Skizzen
Hans Gál
Drei Skizzen
Drei Skizzen
Performer
Last played on
Serbian Dances Op.3: Nos. 1, 2 & 6
Hans Gál
Serbian Dances Op.3: Nos. 1, 2 & 6
Serbian Dances Op.3: Nos. 1, 2 & 6
Performer
Last played on
Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 30
Hans Gál
Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 30
Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 30
Last played on
Symphony no. 4 Op.105 (Sinfonia concertante) for flute, clarinet, violin, cello
Hans Gál
Symphony no. 4 Op.105 (Sinfonia concertante) for flute, clarinet, violin, cello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15h.jpglink
Sonata Op.84 for clarinet and piano
Hans Gál
Sonata Op.84 for clarinet and piano
Sonata Op.84 for clarinet and piano
Trio in F sharp minor Op.104 for violin, viola (d'amore) and cello
Hans Gál
Trio in F sharp minor Op.104 for violin, viola (d'amore) and cello
Trio in F sharp minor Op.104 for violin, viola (d'amore) and cello
Performer
Performer
24 Preludes Op.83 for piano
Leon McCawley
24 Preludes Op.83 for piano
24 Preludes Op.83 for piano
Concerto Op.67 for cello and orchestra
Royal Northern Sinfonia
Concerto Op.67 for cello and orchestra
Concerto Op.67 for cello and orchestra
Symphony no. 2 Op.53 iii Adagio
Hans Gál
Symphony no. 2 Op.53 iii Adagio
Symphony no. 2 Op.53 iii Adagio
Huyton Suite Op.92 for flute and 2 violins
Hans Gál
Huyton Suite Op.92 for flute and 2 violins
Huyton Suite Op.92 for flute and 2 violins
Evening on the River (Abend auf dem fluss)
Christian Immler
Evening on the River (Abend auf dem fluss)
Evening on the River (Abend auf dem fluss)
Concertino Op.52 for violin and strings
Hans Gál
Concertino Op.52 for violin and strings
Concertino Op.52 for violin and strings
Performer
Performer
De profundis - cantata for soloists, chorus and orchestra
BBC Concert Orchestra
De profundis - cantata for soloists, chorus and orchestra
De profundis - cantata for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Sonata in D major for violin and piano
Hans Gál
Sonata in D major for violin and piano
Sonata in D major for violin and piano
Concerto Op.39 for violin and small orchestra, ii Arioso, iii Rondo
Royal Northern Sinfonia
Concerto Op.39 for violin and small orchestra, ii Arioso, iii Rondo
Concerto Op.39 for violin and small orchestra, ii Arioso, iii Rondo
5 Songs (Melodien) Op.33 - The Melancholy Bird
Christian Immler
5 Songs (Melodien) Op.33 - The Melancholy Bird
5 Songs (Melodien) Op.33 - The Melancholy Bird
Symphony No 1 - Rondo
Hans Gál
Symphony No 1 - Rondo
Symphony No 1 - Rondo
Two Religious Songs (Zwei Geistliche Gesange) - In Heaven & Up There
Hans Gál
Two Religious Songs (Zwei Geistliche Gesange) - In Heaven & Up There
Two Religious Songs (Zwei Geistliche Gesange) - In Heaven & Up There
Quartet no. 2 Op.35 for strings- mvmt 3, 4 and 5
Hans Gál
Quartet no. 2 Op.35 for strings- mvmt 3, 4 and 5
Quartet no. 2 Op.35 for strings- mvmt 3, 4 and 5
Sonata in B flat minor for violin and piano - i Patetico, molto moderato Op. 17
Hans Gál
Sonata in B flat minor for violin and piano - i Patetico, molto moderato Op. 17
Variations on a Viennese 'Heurigen' melody Op.9 for piano trio
Doris Adam
Variations on a Viennese 'Heurigen' melody Op.9 for piano trio
Variations on a Viennese 'Heurigen' melody Op.9 for piano trio
Symphony no. 1 Op.30: 2nd mvt; Burlesque
Hans Gál
Symphony no. 1 Op.30: 2nd mvt; Burlesque
Symphony no. 1 Op.30: 2nd mvt; Burlesque
Last played on
Last played on
