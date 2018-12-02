Deathspell Omega is a French black metal band formed in 1998 in Poitiers. Their lyrical content deals primarily with Satanism on a metaphysical level – as the band has stated that "all other interpretations of Satan are intellectually invalid" – and other various theological topics. They have also released a trilogy of concept albums which focus on the theological aspects of God, Satan and man's relationship with the two. They released their sixth album The Synarchy of Molten Bones on November 8, 2016. Some of their lyrical inspiration revolved around existentialist themes coming from the French surrealist Georges Bataille and the German idealist Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel.