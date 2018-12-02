Dumb Instrument"Jakey Rock" Scottish Band
Dumb Instrument
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37e553ae-b662-43bf-a8c9-1afa60838671
Dumb Instrument Tracks
Sort by
Suffering from Scottishness
Dumb Instrument
Suffering from Scottishness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suffering from Scottishness
Last played on
No One Knows What It’s Like to Be Me
Dumb Instrument
No One Knows What It’s Like to Be Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No One Knows What It’s Like to Be Me
Last played on
Suffering From Scottishness (Session)
Dumb Instrument
Suffering From Scottishness (Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody Knows What Its Like To Be Me (Session)
Dumb Instrument
Nobody Knows What Its Like To Be Me (Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oor Wullie Is Baldy
Dumb Instrument
Oor Wullie Is Baldy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oor Wullie Is Baldy
Last played on
Dumb Instrument Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Aidan Moffat & RM Hubbert - Only You
-
Aidan Moffat "Belinda Carlisle made me cry"
-
'Tony Wilson was like John Peel to me' - Aidan Moffat
-
6 Questions for... Aidan Moffat
-
Aidan Moffat reignites the Oasis vs. Blur debate
-
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Party On
-
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Fringe
-
"Mogwai were playing downstairs in Sleazy's... and I remember trying to talk my way in for free" - Aidan Moffat of Arab Stap
-
Aidan Moffat - The Parting Song
-
Cult-pop raconteur Aidan Moffat sets out to explore Scotland’s past by rewriting and touring its oldest songs
Back to artist