Catherine WheelFormed April 1990. Disbanded 2000
Catherine Wheel
1990-04
Catherine Wheel Biography
Catherine Wheel were an English alternative rock band from Great Yarmouth. The band was active from 1990 to 2000, releasing five full-length albums in their career, embarking on many lengthy tours and experiencing fluctuating levels of commercial success.
Catherine Wheel Tracks
I Wanna Touch You - The Marquee Club, London 1991
Let Me Down Again - The Marquee Club, London 1991
Texture - The Marquee Club, London 1991
Shallow - The Marquee Club, London 1991
She's My Friend (Radio 1 Session, 9 Apr 1991)
Black Metallic
I Want To Touch You
Way Down (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1995)
Little Muscle (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1995)
Judy Staring At The Sun (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1995)
Heal (Radio 1 Session, 12 Jul 1995)
She's My Friend
Delicious
Shallow (Radio 1 Session, 9 Apr 1991)
Upside Down - The Marquee Club, London 1991
Black Metalic - The Marquee Club, London 1991
30th Century Man
Painful Thing
