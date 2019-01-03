William Armistead Tyler (born December 25, 1979, in Nashville, Tennessee) is an American musician and guitarist who plays folk, indie folk, and pop rock. He is a member of Lambchop and Silver Jews. His debut studio album, Behold the Spirit, was released on November 22, 2010. Adam Bednarik produced the album with Tyler on Tompkins Square Records. Tyler's second studio album, Impossible Truth, was released on March 19, 2013 by Merge Records.