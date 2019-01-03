William Tyler
William Tyler Biography (Wikipedia)
William Armistead Tyler (born December 25, 1979, in Nashville, Tennessee) is an American musician and guitarist who plays folk, indie folk, and pop rock. He is a member of Lambchop and Silver Jews. His debut studio album, Behold the Spirit, was released on November 22, 2010. Adam Bednarik produced the album with Tyler on Tompkins Square Records. Tyler's second studio album, Impossible Truth, was released on March 19, 2013 by Merge Records.
William Tyler Tracks
Fail Safe
William Tyler
Fail Safe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fail Safe
Last played on
The Green Pastures
William Tyler
The Green Pastures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Green Pastures
Last played on
Karussell
William Tyler
Karussell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karussell
Last played on
Kingdom of Jones
William Tyler
Kingdom of Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kingdom of Jones
Last played on
Whole New Dude
William Tyler
Whole New Dude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whole New Dude
Last played on
Sunken Garden
William Tyler
Sunken Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunken Garden
Last played on
Country Of Illusion
William Tyler
Country Of Illusion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Of Illusion
Last played on
A Portrait Of Sarah
William Tyler
A Portrait Of Sarah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Portrait Of Sarah
Last played on
I'm Gonna Live Forever (If It Kills Me)
William Tyler
I'm Gonna Live Forever (If It Kills Me)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Gonna Live Forever (If It Kills Me)
Last played on
The Cult Of The Peacock Angel
William Tyler
The Cult Of The Peacock Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cult Of The Peacock Angel
Last played on
Gone Clear
William Tyler
Gone Clear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gone Clear
Last played on
Hotel Catatonia
William Tyler
Hotel Catatonia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hotel Catatonia
Last played on
Hotel Catatonia (offerynnol)
William Tyler
Hotel Catatonia (offerynnol)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hotel Catatonia (offerynnol)
Last played on
Tyler: The Green Pastures
William Tyler
Tyler: The Green Pastures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tyler: The Green Pastures
Last played on
Tyler: Terrace of the Leper King
William Tyler
Tyler: Terrace of the Leper King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tyler: Terrace of the Leper King
Last played on
Tyler: TO the Finland Station
William Tyler
Tyler: TO the Finland Station
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tyler: TO the Finland Station
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Apr
2019
William Tyler
St John on Bethnal Green, London, UK
27
Apr
2019
William Tyler
The Keep, London, UK
28
Apr
2019
William Tyler
Folk House, Bristol, UK
29
Apr
2019
William Tyler
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Green Man
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5dwrz
Black Mountains, Wales
2014-08-14T07:49:03
14
Aug
2014
6 Music at Green Man
Black Mountains, Wales
