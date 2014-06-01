Alexis & Fido
Alexis & Fido
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37e20412-fd3b-43b2-9fd7-313cb92673ee
Alexis & Fido Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexis & Fido, a.k.a. Los Pitbulls, Los Reyes Del Perreo, are a Latin Grammy nominated reggaeton duo from Puerto Rico. They are CEOs and co-founders of Wild Dogz Music. In 2008, "Sobrenatural" was nominated for Album Urbano. In 2012, "Energía" was nominated for Canción Urbana. In 2013, "Rompe La Cintura" was nominated for – Interpretación Urbana. Nominated[clarification needed] for the 2014 awards, “Album Urbano” with “La Esencia”.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexis & Fido Tracks
Sort by
Energia
Alexis & Fido
Energia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Energia
Last played on
Alexis & Fido Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist