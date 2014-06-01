Alexis & Fido, a.k.a. Los Pitbulls, Los Reyes Del Perreo, are a Latin Grammy nominated reggaeton duo from Puerto Rico. They are CEOs and co-founders of Wild Dogz Music. In 2008, "Sobrenatural" was nominated for Album Urbano. In 2012, "Energía" was nominated for Canción Urbana. In 2013, "Rompe La Cintura" was nominated for – Interpretación Urbana. Nominated[clarification needed] for the 2014 awards, “Album Urbano” with “La Esencia”.