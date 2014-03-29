Hayes AlvisBorn 1 May 1907. Died 29 December 1972
Hayes Alvis
1907-05-01
Hayes Alvis Biography (Wikipedia)
Hayes Alvis (May 1, 1907 – December 29, 1972) was an American jazz bassist and tubist.
Hayes Alvis Tracks
Twelve Bar Stampede
Pete Brown, Bobby Hackett, Leonard Feather's All-Star Jam Band, Benny Carter, Joe Marsala, Billy Kyle, Hayes Alvis & Cozy Cole
I've Got To Be A Rug-Cutter
Duke Ellington
