Frank Sinatra, Jr.Born 10 January 1944. Died 16 March 2016
Frank Sinatra, Jr.
1944-01-10
Frank Sinatra, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Wayne Sinatra (January 10, 1944 – March 16, 2016), professionally known as Frank Sinatra Jr., was an American singer, songwriter, and conductor.
He was the son of singer and actor Frank Sinatra and his first wife, Nancy Barbato Sinatra; the younger brother of singer and actress Nancy Sinatra; and the older brother of television producer Tina Sinatra.
Frank Sinatra, Jr. Tracks
