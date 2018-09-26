Corina BelceaBorn 1975
Corina Belcea
1975
Corina Belcea Biography
Corina Belcea (born 1975) is a Romanian violinist, who studied in Britain and works in Basel, Switzerland.
Scherzo and trio from Piano Quintet (D.667) in A major "Trout"
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert
Scherzo and trio from Piano Quintet (D.667) in A major "Trout"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Scherzo and trio from Piano Quintet (D.667) in A major "Trout"
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'The Trout' - 4th movement, Theme and Variations
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'The Trout' - 4th movement, Theme and Variations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'The Trout' - 4th movement, Theme and Variations
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
Last played on
Piano Trio in B flat, D898
Antoine Lederlin
Piano Trio in B flat, D898
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Trio in B flat, D898
Last played on
