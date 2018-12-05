Johannes VerhulstBorn 19 March 1816. Died 17 January 1891
Johannes Verhulst
Johannes Joseph Hermann Verhulst (March 19, 1816 in The Hague – January 17, 1891 in Bloemendaal) was a Dutch composer and conductor. As a composer mainly of songs and as administrator of Dutch musical life, his influence during his lifetime was considerable.
Gruss aus der Fernen (Op.7)
Overture in C minor, 'Gijsbrecht van Aemstel', Op 3
Overture in B minor, Op 2
Lied van bloemen (Op.26 No.2) (Flower song)
Minneliedje (Op.27 No.9) [Love Song]
Herinnering (Op.26 No.12)
