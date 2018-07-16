Green Gartside (born Paul Julian Strohmeyer, 22 June 1955) is a Welsh songwriter, singer and musician. He's the frontman of the band Scritti Politti.

Gartside has also worked with Miles Davis, Chaka Khan, Eurythmics, Elvis Costello, Shabba Ranks, Mos Def, Meshell Ndegeocello, Kylie Minogue, Robyn Hitchcock, Manic Street Preachers, and Tracey Thorn.