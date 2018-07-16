Green Gartside
1955-06-22
Green Gartside Biography (Wikipedia)
Green Gartside (born Paul Julian Strohmeyer, 22 June 1955) is a Welsh songwriter, singer and musician. He's the frontman of the band Scritti Politti.
Gartside has also worked with Miles Davis, Chaka Khan, Eurythmics, Elvis Costello, Shabba Ranks, Mos Def, Meshell Ndegeocello, Kylie Minogue, Robyn Hitchcock, Manic Street Preachers, and Tracey Thorn.
Martyn Ware and Green Gartside speak to Mark Radcliffe
2013-05-30
Martyn Ware and Green Gartside speak to Mark Radcliffe
Bloodshot Red Eyes (feat. Green Gartside & Infinite)
Everything Is Recorded
Featured Artist
D'elusion (feat. Infinite, Green Gartside & Mela Murder)
Everything Is Recorded
Bloodshot Red Eyes
Infinite & Green Gartside
Bloodshot Red Eyes (feat. Infinite & Green Gartside)
Everything Is Recorded
Repair Man
Alexis Taylor
The Word Girl (Live In Session)
Green Gartside Duos
The Word Girl (Live In Session)
Scritti Politti
Wood Beez (Pray Like Aretha Franklin)
Scritti Politti
Taking Down the Tree (feat. Green Gartside)
Tracey Thorn
Fruit Tree
Green Gartside
Come and Behold
King Midas Sound
Nothing More
Green Gartside
North Star & The Grassman
Green Gartside
The Stealer (featuring Jools Holland & his Rhythm section)
Green Gartside
