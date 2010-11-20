Lord Power & His Calypsonians
Lord Power & His Calypsonians
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37d46ba8-11b5-4bf6-90e9-362d93ef0573
Tracks
Sort by
Naughty Little Flea
Lord Power & His Calypsonians
Naughty Little Flea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Naughty Little Flea
Last played on
It All Began With Adam And Eve
Lord Power & His Calypsonians
It All Began With Adam And Eve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It All Began With Adam And Eve
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist