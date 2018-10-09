Selena Gomez & the Scene was an American pop rock, electropop and dance-pop band from Hollywood, California. Formed in 2008, its last lineup consisted of lead singer Selena Gomez, bassist Joey Clement, drummer Greg Garman, keyboardist Dane Forrest, and guitarist Drew Taubenfeld. The band released three studio albums, seven singles and nine music videos. Their debut album, Kiss & Tell, was released on September 29, 2009, debuting at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 and earning the band a Gold certification from Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in March 2010. The second single from the album, "Naturally", reached the top thirty in the U.S., as well as the top twenty in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The song has been certified Platinum in the U.S. and Canada. As of 2012, Kiss & Tell has sold over 900,000 copies in the U.S.

The band's second album, A Year Without Rain, was released on September 17, 2010, debuting at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and earning the band a second RIAA Gold certification in January 2011. Two singles were released from the album, "Round & Round" and "A Year Without Rain". As of 2012, the album has sold over 800,000 copies in the U.S.