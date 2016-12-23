Laura MvulaBorn 23 April 1986
Laura Mvula
1986-04-23
Laura Mvula Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Mvula (née Douglas; born 23 April 1986) is a British recording artist, songwriter and composer. Her debut album, Sing to the Moon, was released on 4 March 2013 with an orchestral re-recording released on 11 August 2014. Her second album, The Dreaming Room, was released in 2016. Both albums were received to critical acclaim and garnered Mercury Prize nominations.
Laura Mvula Performances & Interviews
- The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Green Garden'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rr3rq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rr3rq.jpg2017-12-24T09:00:00.000ZHere is a bespoke cover of Laura Mvula's 'Green Garden' by the London Contemporary Voices Choirhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rqg5j
The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Green Garden'
- The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Laura'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rstrx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rstrx.jpg2017-12-24T09:00:00.000ZHere is a bespoke cover of Bat For Lashes 'Laura' by the London Contemporary Voices Choirhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rqg6g
The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Laura'
- The London Contemporary Voices Choir in sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rstfl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rstfl.jpg2017-12-24T09:00:00.000ZThe London Contemporary Voices Choir join Mary Anne to perform five bespoke covers, including a Christmas carol!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rqlbc
The London Contemporary Voices Choir in session
- Laura Mvula's "Sing to the Moon" as you haven't heard it beforehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0580psb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0580psb.jpg2017-07-07T10:57:00.000ZEric Whitacre conducts the BBC Singers in Laura Mvula's beautiful song.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0580n9f
Laura Mvula's "Sing to the Moon" as you haven't heard it before
- Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043l8qq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043l8qq.jpg2016-08-04T10:00:00.000ZLauren introduces the shortlist and explains how the public can vote for this year's award.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043lc1k
Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016
- David Bowie Prom in 3 minuteshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0431j3x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0431j3x.jpg2016-07-30T08:57:00.000ZWith Neil Hannon, Amanda Palmer, John Cale, Conor O’Brien, Marc Almond, Paul Buchanan, Anna Calvi and the musicians' collective s t a r g a z e conducted by André de Ridder.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0431k8w
David Bowie Prom in 3 minutes
- Laura Mvula - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zk5dl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zk5dl.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZThird time's a charm. This totally applies to Laura Mvula's returning Pyramid Stage show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zlfsc
Laura Mvula - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Laura Mvula wants to snog Chris Martinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z4qrl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z4qrl.jpg2016-06-22T15:43:00.000ZLaura discusses her motivation for this year's Glastonbury and Annie comes up with some ideas of how she can make it happen.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03z4qtj
Laura Mvula wants to snog Chris Martin
- Laura Mvula tells us what she's up to for #BBCMusicDay !https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tlm6v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tlm6v.jpg2016-06-03T11:12:00.000ZLaura tells us who'll be joining her at Edenhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x5cyc
Laura Mvula tells us what she's up to for #BBCMusicDay !
- A wake up call for Laura Mvula!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tlm6v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tlm6v.jpg2016-05-19T05:29:00.000ZGrimmy gives Laura Mvula an early bird call in advance of her her Live Lounge appearance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vmpm9
A wake up call for Laura Mvula!
- Laura Mvula talks to Stuart Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03knpnn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03knpnn.jpg2016-02-25T15:52:00.000ZLaura Mvula talks to Stuart about her ambition to become a musician and working with her family.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03knpny
Laura Mvula talks to Stuart Maconie
- Laura Mvula Proms 2014https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024yjmn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024yjmn.jpg2014-08-17T09:24:00.000ZLaura Mvula down the line talking about Proms 2014https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p024yjvg
Laura Mvula Proms 2014
- Laura Mvula chats with Markhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024hvz2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024hvz2.jpg2014-08-09T11:36:00.000ZMark Radcliffe is joined by singer-songwriter Laura Mvula.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p024hwfk
Laura Mvula chats with Mark
- Laura Mvula on stage fright, violin lessons and Elgarhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m8bbz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m8bbz.jpg2013-11-26T18:22:00.000ZLaura Mvula on learning the violin and her love for Elgar's Introduction and Allegro.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01m8bf6
Laura Mvula on stage fright, violin lessons and Elgar
- Laura Mvula - Behind The Songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k2s0b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k2s0b.jpg2013-10-21T11:42:00.000ZLaura Mvula discusses Sing To The Moon.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k2v0y
Laura Mvula - Behind The Song
- Laura Mvula chats to Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f9y91.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f9y91.jpg2013-08-16T16:37:00.000ZSinger-songwriter Laura Mvula chats to Mark about her album Sing to the Moon.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01f9ybl
Laura Mvula chats to Mark Radcliffe
- Laura Mvula chats with MistaJamhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cvpdh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cvpdh.jpg2013-07-16T13:27:00.000ZLaura Mvula joins MistaJam in the studio for a chat about her musical direction and her last performance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01cvpfb
Laura Mvula chats with MistaJam
- Laura Mvula chats to Ceryshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018ngr0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018ngr0.jpg2013-06-05T12:00:00.000ZLaura Mvula joined Cerys - hear clips from her session tracks and the full interview.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018nhb9
Laura Mvula chats to Cerys
Laura Mvula Tracks
Green Garden
Laura Mvula
Green Garden
Green Garden
Last played on
Water Under Bridges
Gregory Porter
Water Under Bridges
Water Under Bridges
Last played on
She
Laura Mvula
She
She
Last played on
Sing To The Moon
Laura Mvula
Sing To The Moon
Sing To The Moon
Last played on
Bread (Glastonbury 2016)
Laura Mvula
Bread (Glastonbury 2016)
Bread (Glastonbury 2016)
Last played on
Father Father
Laura Mvula
Father Father
Father Father
Last played on
Let Me Fall
Laura Mvula
Let Me Fall
Let Me Fall
Last played on
Kiss My Feet (Glastonbury 2016)
Laura Mvula
Kiss My Feet (Glastonbury 2016)
Kiss My Feet (Glastonbury 2016)
Last played on
Little Girl Blue
Laura Mvula
Little Girl Blue
Little Girl Blue
Last played on
That's Alright
Laura Mvula
That's Alright
That's Alright
Last played on
Green Garden
Laura Mvula
Green Garden
Green Garden
Last played on
Love like a lion, 3rd movement (Look at me now I wear shoes of eagle's wings)
Laura Mvula
Love like a lion, 3rd movement (Look at me now I wear shoes of eagle's wings)
Love like a lion, 3rd movement (Look at me now I wear shoes of eagle's wings)
Last played on
Phenomenal Woman
Laura Mvula
Phenomenal Woman
Phenomenal Woman
Last played on
Love Like a Lion
Laura Mvula
Love Like a Lion
Love Like a Lion
Last played on
Diamonds
Laura Mvula
Diamonds
Can't Live With The World
Laura Mvula
Can't Live With The World
Upcoming Events
10
Feb
2019
Laura Mvula, Troy Miller, Shaun Escoffery and Philharmonia Orchestra
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Mercury Prize: 2016
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
2016-09-15T07:22:09
15
Sep
2016
Mercury Prize: 2016
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
Proms 2016: Prom 19: David Bowie Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-29T07:22:09
29
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 19: David Bowie Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T07:22:09
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
14:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music at Bestival
Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight
2014-09-04T07:22:09
4
Sep
2014
6 Music at Bestival
12:00
Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight
Proms 2014: Prom 45: Late Night with … Laura Mvula
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-19T07:22:09
19
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 45: Late Night with … Laura Mvula
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Laura Mvula News
