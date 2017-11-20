Jason Crest (formerly The Good Thing Brigade) were an English, Tonbridge, Kent based psychedelic pop group, active from around 1967 to 1969. Despite releasing five singles on Philips from 1967 to 1968, (including a cover of The Move's "(Here We Go Round) The Lemon Tree"), the band were never commercially successful and disbanded towards the end of the 1960s when their contract with Philips expired.

However, the singles "Black Mass", "Turquoise Tandem Cycle", "(Here We Go Round) The Lemon Tree" and "Place in the Sun" have all appeared on the Rubble collection of British psychedelia and freakbeat, and the band garnered a modest cult reputation.

Jason Crest's fourth single, "Waterloo Road" (1968), reached number one in France when French singer Joe Dassin covered it under the title "Les Champs-Élysées".