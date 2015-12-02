Wilko Johnson
Wilko Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilko Johnson (born John Peter Wilkinson, 12 July 1947) is an English singer, guitarist, songwriter and actor. He was a member of the pub rock/rhythm and blues band Dr. Feelgood in the 1970s.
Johnson and Dr Feelgood were an influence on the English punk movement. Paul Weller has said of Johnson: "Wilko may not be as famous as some other guitarists, but he's right up there. And there are a lot of people who'll say the same. I can hear Wilko in lots of places. It's some legacy."
Wilko Johnson Performances & Interviews
- Wilko Johnson Live Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p069nkrt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p069nkrt.jpg2018-06-10T11:54:00.000ZWilko Johnson performs live in the Musician's Circlehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069nk9y
Wilko Johnson Live Session
- Why did Game of Thrones miss a trick when Wilko Johnson was on the show?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065t31r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065t31r.jpg2018-04-30T17:56:00.000ZWilko Johnson shares an unusual skill with Simon...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p065t27c
Why did Game of Thrones miss a trick when Wilko Johnson was on the show?
- Wilko Johnson interviewed at Lakefesthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c735q.pnghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c735q.png2017-08-14T22:21:00.000ZIt turns out that the doctor who saved Wilko Johnson's life is a Lakefest fan!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05cdj4d
Wilko Johnson interviewed at Lakefest
- Wilko Johnsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d4033.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d4033.jpg2017-02-19T17:00:00.000ZLegendary guitarist Wilko Johnson talks about his Dr Feelgood days.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04t3tn9
Wilko Johnson
- FRIDAY: Wilko Johnsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048zf60.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048zf60.jpg2016-09-25T10:47:26.000ZWilko Johnson talks to David George about how much his love of music has affected his lifehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048zdvn
FRIDAY: Wilko Johnson
- ‘What?! So I had to get terminal cancer to be asked to play at your poxy show?!’- Wilko Johnsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br7m1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br7m1.jpg2016-08-08T15:32:00.000ZWilko is not a fan of Glastonbury festival by the sound of it.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0440v1d
‘What?! So I had to get terminal cancer to be asked to play at your poxy show?!’- Wilko Johnson
- Cornbury: Wilko Johnsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040wjbb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040wjbb.jpg2016-07-08T20:48:00.000ZWilko Johnson talks to BBC Radio Oxford's Will Banks at the 2016 Cornbury Festival about his remarkable recovery from pancreatic cancer.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040wjdf
Cornbury: Wilko Johnson
- Wilko Johnson: Life Lessonshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x52wf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x52wf.jpg2016-06-04T07:00:00.000ZDr. Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson gives his top tips for leading a fulfilled life...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x58pc
Wilko Johnson: Life Lessons
- Wilko Johnson: Don't You Leave Me Herehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x5094.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x5094.jpg2016-06-04T06:00:00.000ZWilko Johnson talks about the process of writing his memoir 'Don't You Leave Me Here'...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x5flw
Wilko Johnson: Don't You Leave Me Here
- Wilko Johnson with Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w7p1f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w7p1f.jpg2016-05-25T15:51:00.000ZWilko Johnson tells Steve about his musical memoirs called 'Don't You Leave Me Here'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03w7p6l
Wilko Johnson with Steve Wright
- Wilko Johnson: “I couldn’t keep up with Ian Dury and The Blockheads...sometimes I just turned my guitar off and mimed”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w76f3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w76f3.jpg2016-05-25T15:50:00.000ZWilko reveals to Steve what it was like when he joined Ian Dury's band in the eighties.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03w76lc
Wilko Johnson: “I couldn’t keep up with Ian Dury and The Blockheads...sometimes I just turned my guitar off and mimed”
- Wilko Johnson chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02p94yh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02p94yh.jpg2015-04-16T15:55:00.000ZWilko discusses his against the odds recovery from pancreatic cancer and his tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02p9d7j
Wilko Johnson chats to Steve Wright
- Wilko Johnson talks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w8d7h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w8d7h.jpg2014-03-26T15:51:00.000ZWilko Johnson of Dr Feelgood fame chats to Mark and Stuart about his new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01w8d7t
Wilko Johnson talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Wilko Johnson sings Roxettehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019rqv9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019rqv9.jpg2013-05-30T17:29:00.000ZWilko Johnson performs Dr Feelgood's Roxette for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019rqvr
Wilko Johnson sings Roxette
- “Can you hear it? We were soundchecking for an hour!”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019bqpb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019bqpb.jpg2013-05-22T10:35:00.000ZWilko Johnson jokes about the technical problems in his Mastertapes warm up.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019cyf1
“Can you hear it? We were soundchecking for an hour!”
- Wilko Johnson soundchecks for Mastertapeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0199crl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0199crl.jpg2013-05-20T14:53:00.000ZWilko Johnson and John Wilson check their mics and levels ahead of the recording at Maida Vale Studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019947k
Wilko Johnson soundchecks for Mastertapes
- Wilko Johnson chats to Paul Joneshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015x8vz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015x8vz.jpg2013-03-05T12:54:00.000ZWilko Johnson chats to Paul about his final tour and his recent diagnosis with cancer.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015x8xt
Wilko Johnson chats to Paul Jones
Wilko Johnson Tracks
Going Back Home
Wilko Johnson
Going Back Home
Going Back Home
Last played on
Sneakin' Suspicion
Wilko Johnson
Sneakin' Suspicion
Sneakin' Suspicion
Last played on
Going Back Home
Wilko Johnson
Going Back Home
Going Back Home
Last played on
I Love The Way You Do
Wilko Johnson
I Love The Way You Do
I Love The Way You Do
Last played on
That's The Way I Love You
Wilko Johnson
That's The Way I Love You
That's The Way I Love You
Last played on
Tell Me One More Thing
Wilko Johnson
Tell Me One More Thing
Tell Me One More Thing
Last played on
Take It Easy
Wilko Johnson
Take It Easy
Take It Easy
Last played on
Can You Please Crawl Out Your Window (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1980)
Wilko Johnson
Can You Please Crawl Out Your Window (Radio 1 Session, 24 Apr 1980)
Can You Please Crawl Out Your Window
Wilko Johnson
Can You Please Crawl Out Your Window
Can You Please Crawl Out Your Window
Last played on
Slamming
Wilko Johnson
Slamming
Slamming
Last played on
Blow Your Mind
Wilko Johnson
Blow Your Mind
Blow Your Mind
Last played on
Beauty
Wilko Johnson
Beauty
Beauty
Last played on
Route 66 (Radio 2 Session 10th June 2018)
Wilko Johnson
Route 66 (Radio 2 Session 10th June 2018)
That's The Way I Love You (Radio 2 Session 10th June 2018)
Wilko Johnson
That's The Way I Love You (Radio 2 Session 10th June 2018)
Caledonia
Wilko Johnson
Caledonia
Caledonia
Last played on
I Keep It To Myself
Wilko Johnson
I Keep It To Myself
I Keep It To Myself
Last played on
Ice On The Motorway
Wilko Johnson and Roger Daltrey
Ice On The Motorway
Ice On The Motorway
Performer
Last played on
Keep On Loving You
Wilko Johnson
Keep On Loving You
Keep On Loving You
Dr Dupree
Wilko Johnson
Dr Dupree
Dr Dupree
All Right
Wilko Johnson
All Right
All Right
She Does It Right
Wilko Johnson
She Does It Right
She Does It Right
Last played on
All Through The City
Wilko Johnson + Roger Daltrey
All Through The City
All Through The City
Performer
Last played on
Roxette
Wilko Johnson
Roxette
Roxette
Last played on
Upcoming Events
28
Feb
2019
Wilko Johnson, Glenn Tilbrook
Buxton Opera House, Stoke On Trent, UK
1
Mar
2019
Wilko Johnson, Glenn Tilbrook
Parr Hall, Liverpool, UK
2
Mar
2019
Wilko Johnson, Glenn Tilbrook
De La Warr Pavilion, Brighton, UK
8
Mar
2019
Wilko Johnson, Glenn Tilbrook
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
9
Mar
2019
Wilko Johnson, Glenn Tilbrook
Engine Rooms, Southampton, UK
