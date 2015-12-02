Wilko Johnson (born John Peter Wilkinson, 12 July 1947) is an English singer, guitarist, songwriter and actor. He was a member of the pub rock/rhythm and blues band Dr. Feelgood in the 1970s.

Johnson and Dr Feelgood were an influence on the English punk movement. Paul Weller has said of Johnson: "Wilko may not be as famous as some other guitarists, but he's right up there. And there are a lot of people who'll say the same. I can hear Wilko in lots of places. It's some legacy."