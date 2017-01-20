NicoChrista Päffgen, German singer, fashion model, actress. Born 16 October 1938. Died 18 July 1988
Nico Biography (Wikipedia)
Christa Päffgen (16 October 1938 – 18 July 1988), known by her stage name Nico, was a German singer, songwriter, musician, model, and actress. She had roles in several films, including Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita (1960) and Andy Warhol's Chelsea Girls (1966).
At the insistence of Warhol, she recorded vocals for three songs of the Velvet Underground's debut album The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967). At the same time, she started a solo career and released Chelsea Girl. Nico's friend Jim Morrison suggested that she start writing her own material. She then composed songs on a harmonium, not traditionally a rock instrument; John Cale became her musical arranger and produced The Marble Index, Desertshore, The End... and other subsequent albums.
In the 1980s, she toured extensively in Europe, USA, Australia and Japan. After a last concert in Berlin in June 1988, she went on holiday in Ibiza to rest but died after having a stroke while cycling.
Nico Tracks
These Days
Winter Song
I'll Keep It With Mine
The Fairest Of The Seasons
Frozen Warnings
All Tomorrow's Parties
Facing The Wind
I'll Be Your Mirror
I'm Not Sayin'
All That Is My Own
Ari's Song
Lawns Of Dawns
No One Is There
Evening Of Light
Prelude
Sixty Forty
Femme Fatale
Chelsea Girls
My Funny Valentine
