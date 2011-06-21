Data RomanceFormed 2009
Data Romance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37c48db5-ee66-4bbf-83ac-32f3acce2d62
Data Romance Biography (Wikipedia)
Data Romance is a Vancouver based electro-indie duo started by Ajay Bhattacharyya, instrumentalist-producer, and Amy Kirkpatrick, singer/lyricist. Showcasing the modern direction of electronic music, the duo signed to Street Quality Entertainment, the Canadian-based record label, releasing a self-titled EP of four songs in June 2011. Having toured with the IDentity Festival, Data Romance has released a single titled "The Deep", which has been featured in NME and Filter Magazines as well as the BBC Radio 1 program. The duo has been likened to The xx, Bat for Lashes, Lykke Li and Florence and the Machine. The pair are currently on indefinite hiatus.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Data Romance Tracks
Sort by
The Deep
Data Romance
The Deep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Deep
Last played on
Data Romance Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist