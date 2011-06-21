Data Romance is a Vancouver based electro-indie duo started by Ajay Bhattacharyya, instrumentalist-producer, and Amy Kirkpatrick, singer/lyricist. Showcasing the modern direction of electronic music, the duo signed to Street Quality Entertainment, the Canadian-based record label, releasing a self-titled EP of four songs in June 2011. Having toured with the IDentity Festival, Data Romance has released a single titled "The Deep", which has been featured in NME and Filter Magazines as well as the BBC Radio 1 program. The duo has been likened to The xx, Bat for Lashes, Lykke Li and Florence and the Machine. The pair are currently on indefinite hiatus.