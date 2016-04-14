Harry RabinowitzBorn 26 March 1916. Died 22 June 2016
Harry Rabinowitz MBE (26 March 1916 – 22 June 2016) was a British conductor and composer of film and television music. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, he was the son of Israel and Eva Rabinowitz. He was educated at the University of the Witwatersrand and at London's Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
Return To Oz (1985) - The Flight of the Gump / Finale and End Credits
David Shire
Last played on
Cold Mountain (2003): Love Theme
Gabriel Yared
The English Patient (1996): The English Patient
Gabriel Yared
City of Angels (1999): City of Angels
Gabriel Yared
As Far As Florence (English patient)
Academy of St Martin in the Fields
Last played on
Peace and Plenty
Harry Rabinowitz
Last played on
The Talented Mr Ripley (1999): Lullaby for Cain
Gabriel Yared
Last played on
Surviving Picasso (1996): Valauris Corrida
Richard Robbins
Last played on
Perchance To Dream - We'll gather lilacs
Ivor Novello
Last played on
The English Patient Soundtrack: Rupert Bear
Gabriel Yared
Last played on
Howard's End - Main Title
Percy Grainger
Performer
Last played on
THE TALENTED MR RIPLEY (1999): Crazy Tom
Gabriel Yared
Orchestra
Last played on
Goldberg Variations
Harry Rabinowitz
Last played on
CAMILLE CLAUDEL (1988): Camille e Rodin
Gabriel Yared
Orchestra
Last played on
Let Down Your Hair
Harry Rabinowitz, Original Soundtrack
Performer
Exile In Brittany
Harry Rabinowitz, Original Soundtrack
Performer
Blanche's Suicide
Harry Rabinowitz & Orchestra
You Have A Daughter
Harry Rabinowitz, Original Soundtrack
Performer
Maud and Roland In North Yorkshire
Harry Rabinowitz, Original Soundtrack
Performer
A Hotel Room In Whitby
Harry Rabinowitz, Original Soundtrack
Performer
Journey To Whitby
Harry Rabinowitz, Original Soundtrack
Performer
Renewed Correspondence
Harry Rabinowitz, Original Soundtrack
Performer
Reading The Letters
Harry Rabinowitz, Original Soundtrack
Performer
Blanche's Diary
Harry Rabinowitz, Original Soundtrack
Performer
The British Museum
Harry Rabinowitz, Original Soundtrack
Performer
Discovering The Letters
Harry Rabinowitz, Original Soundtrack
Performer
Theme From Love For Lydia
Harry Rabinowitz
Last played on
