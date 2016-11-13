Jack SheldonBorn 30 November 1931
Jack Sheldon
1931-11-30
Jack Sheldon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Sheldon (born November 30, 1931) is an American bebop and West Coast jazz trumpeter, singer, and actor. He is a trumpet player and was the music director on The Merv Griffin Show, as well as the voice heard on several episodes of the educational music television series Schoolhouse Rock!
Jack Sheldon Tracks
The Rain In Spain
Shelly Manne
The Rain In Spain
The Rain In Spain
Last played on
The Blues
Mel Torme & Marty Paich, Warren Launing, Jack Sheldon, Bob Enevoldsen, Lew McCreary, Jim Self, Ken Peplowski, Bob Efford, Gary Foster, Pete Jolly, Chuck Berghofer, Jeff Hamilton, Mel Tormé & Marty Paich
The Blues
The Blues
Composer
Last played on
Bali Ha'i
Stan Kenton
Bali Ha'i
Bali Ha'i
Last played on
The Theme
Jimmy Rowles
The Theme
The Theme
Last played on
The Creep
Bill Trujillo
The Creep
The Creep
Last played on
I Concentrate On You
Stan Kenton
I Concentrate On You
I Concentrate On You
Last played on
Poor Butterfly
Ross Tomkins, Jack Sheldon, Jack Sheldon, Ray Brown & Jake Hanna
Poor Butterfly
Poor Butterfly
Performer
Last played on
The Long Goodbye
Jack Sheldon
The Long Goodbye
The Long Goodbye
Last played on
I'm Just a Bill
Jack Sheldon
I'm Just a Bill
I'm Just a Bill
Last played on
Take the Money and Run
Jack Sheldon
Take the Money and Run
Take the Money and Run
Last played on
Jack Sheldon Links
