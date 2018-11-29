Jan Torsten Svensson, known professionally as Harpo (born 5 April 1950), is a Swedish pop singer. He was popular in Sweden and around Europe in the 1970s and is best known for his worldwide hit "Moviestar", which reached number 24 in the UK Singles Chart, and number 3 in the Australian Singles Chart in 1976. Harpo has continued to work in the music business, releasing an album of new material as recently as 2005 and continues to tour to this day. He remains popular in Germany and toured there since 2007.