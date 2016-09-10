Buddy DeSylvaBorn 27 January 1895. Died 11 July 1950
1895-01-27
George Gard "Buddy" DeSylva (January 27, 1895 – July 11, 1950) was an American songwriter, film producer and record executive. He wrote or co-wrote many popular songs and along with Johnny Mercer and Glenn Wallichs, he founded Capitol Records.
I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise
Michael Ball
