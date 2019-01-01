Vadim Neselovskyi is a Ukrainian pianist and composer based in New York City. He currently serves as Professor of Jazz Piano at Berklee College of Music in Boston,MA. Neselovskyi joined 6-Time Grammy-Winner Gary Burton’s Generations Quintet of future all-stars including Julian Lage, Luques Curtis and James Williams in 2004 and has been working as Gary Burton’s pianist and arranger for more than a decade, touring US, Europe and Japan. His recent appearances with Burton include Newport Jazz Festival (with Marcus Gilmore on drums), Chicago Jazz Festival and Detroit Jazz Festival. His work can be heard on three Gary Burton’s recordings: Next Generation (Concord) as a pianist, composer and arranger, If You Love Me (Cam Jazz) as an arranger and on Common Ground (Mack Avenue) as a composer. The "Next Generation" CD has reached Nr.1 on Jazzweek chart in US on April 27, 2005.