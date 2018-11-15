Does It Offend You, Yeah?Formed 2006. Disbanded 25 April 2012
Does It Offend You, Yeah?
2006
Does It Offend You, Yeah? were a British dance-punk band from Reading, Berkshire. They played their final show on 12 December 2015 at the Electric Ballroom, Camden, London.
We Are Rockstars
Let's Make Out
Being Bad Feels Pretty Good
Dawn Of The Dead
Epic Last Song
The Monkeys are Coming
Wondering (Dirty Phonics Remix)
We Are Rockstars (Cold Blank Remix)
Wondering
The Monkeys Are Coming (Bar9 Remix)
The Knife (Kissy Klub Version)
We Are Dead
We Are The Dead
We Are The Dead (I Killed Kenny remix)
We Are Rockstars (Remix)
